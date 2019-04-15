News
Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian In Pittsburg County, OHP Says
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is dead after OHP troopers say he was hit by a train Monday morning.
OHP says the man was running across railroad tracks just south of Shady Grove Road in Pittsburg County when he was struck by a Union Pacific train around 11:30. They say he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Troopers say the trains driver and a passenger were not injured. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.