“Senate Bill 441 does not require a five-day school week, nor would it stop a four-day school week. It is a bill that would bring Oklahoma schools more in line with the rest of the nation as to the total number of days a child is in school. House Republicans made a significant investment in education last session, and we intend to continue that momentum this year by moving our teachers toward first in the region for teacher pay and increasing funding for the classroom. Teacher pay, and education funding in general, continues to be a top priority for House Republicans.”