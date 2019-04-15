Catholic And French Supporters In Tulsa React To Notre Dame Cathedral Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - People in Northeast Oklahoma are standing in solidarity with the French after a fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Tulsa groups like the Diocese of Tulsa, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and even the French Alliance of Tulsa have expressed their support tonight. They all said they are saddened and praying for the people of France.
"I think there are no words. I mean it was just staggering to think that a building that took a couple of hundred years to build could be so devastated and almost totally destroyed in a matter of hours," said Nan Melton President of Alliance Française de Tulsa.
Melton teaches French and has spent years promoting the French language and culture. Melton has visited the cathedral and said it's gut-wrenching to see such a historic and iconic place in disarray after a horrible fire.
"It's much more than a religious institution its part of the national patrimony, the heritage of France. It's part of world civilization," said Melton.
Messages of hope and prayer are coming in from around Oklahoma. The Diocese of Tulsa echoes the statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, Archbishop of Galveston-Houston and President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said in part,
"We are a people of hope and of the resurrection, and as devastating as this fire is, I know that the faith and love embodied by this magnificent Cathedral will grow stronger in the hearts of all Christians."
The President of France promises to rebuild.
"A motto for the city of Paris with the metaphor as Paris as a ship. It means pounded by the waves but never sinks so it can be tossed about but it always survives" said Melton.
The French Alliance of Tulsa is working on ways for you to help.