Pistol Pete Surprises Young Cancer Patient Celebrating Milestone On His Birthday
Pistol Pete helped a little boy celebrate his birthday and major milestone at the Stephenson Cancer Center.
For the past two years, Jace Melton has been battling brain and spinal cancer.
Monday, April 15, his 6th birthday, he received his final proton treatment.
He may only be six, but Jace is a huge OSU fan. Doctor's wanted to do something extra special for him inviting Pistol Pete to wish him a happy birthday.
“Pistol Pete just had to surprise him, which that was amazing,” said Jace’s mother Taylor Weathers.
“He's a die-hard OSU fan,” said Weathers.
With Pistol Pete by his side, it's a birthday Jace won't soon forget.
But even more important than his sixth journey around the sun, is another milestone that his mother says is even sweeter.
“He rang his bell today and that means he has completed all 31 treatments. Hopefully he is done, and we don’t ever have to do this ever again,” said Weathers.
Ahead of his birthday celebration, Jace was wheeled into a room before undergoing a special type of painless radiation.
Diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, his mother says for two years Jace has spent most of his life in the hospital, his days filled with x-rays, testing and doctors.
“It's been a pretty long road, so without everyone’s support I don't know what we would have done,” said Weathers.
She’s hopeful Jace’s final treatment will give him a new lease in life.
“We will come back in a month to see if everything is gone, and do another spinal tap,” said Weathers.