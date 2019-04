"We're not being prescriptive. How it needs to be done or when it needs to be done or even if it needs to be done is up to San Francisco," Ting told the San Francisco Chronicle. "This is just giving San Francisco control of its city streets."

The bill being introduced is modeled after a requirement adopted in early 2018 by the National Park Service to reduce vehicle traffic and overcrowding at Muir Woods National Monument. Parking reservations at the park now cost $8.