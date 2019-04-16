News
Police Say 1 Arrested After Beating Girlfriend, Killing Unborn Child
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man is in jail after beating his pregnant girlfriend so badly it killed her unborn child.
The arrest report says Colby Wilson is now facing charges for first degree murder and assault with intent to kill.
Police say when they asked Wilson what happened, he said he wanted his attorney; they noticed he had blood on his clothes and a fresh cut to one of his knuckles.
His girlfriend was taken to the hospital and police say she is not expected to survive, and doctors couldn't find the baby's heartbeat.
Officers say Wilson spent time in prison after he was convicted of domestic violence in 2017.