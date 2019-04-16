Tulsa Chase Ends Near Admiral And Sheridan
A chase ended near Admiral and Sheridan Tuesday morning.
Tulsa Police and OHP were involved in the chase with a white SUV.
Officers say this started as a suspicious activity call near McClure Park.
The caller said there were men wearing masks and they saw a white Jeep Patriot drive away.
An officer spotted a Jeep Patriot in the area and tried to stop it, but it took off.
Officers say they chased it near admiral and Sheridan and reached speeds up to 65 MPH.
They tried to use stop strips but the driver avoided them.
Officers say once they got to 4th Street and 70th East Avenue, the driver gave up and suddenly stopped.
Officers say the found marijuana in the car, and all six people in the car--five juveniles and one 18-year-old--were arrested.
Officers also say all six people were on probation.