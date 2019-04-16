News
Honor Flight Takes Oklahoma Veterans To Visit National Monuments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Dozens of Tulsa veterans are flying to Washington D.C. for a one-day all-expense paid trip.
The World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans will get to visit the nation's capitol.
The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight is who is taking these veterans to Washington D.C. for the day.
These veterans will spend today seeing the memorials built for the veteran's service and sacrifice.
A sendoff party was held last night at the Hard Rock Casino to show support for all of the veterans making the trip.
Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight encourages anyone to come out to the airport Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. to welcome the veterans home.
They say this is important because, for some, this could be their first welcome home.