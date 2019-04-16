Davenport Urban Lofts Coming To Tulsa Arts District
A development News On 6 first told you about years ago is officially underway.
The Davenport Urban Lofts held a groundbreaking today and will be built in the Tulsa Arts District near 4th and Main.
There will be 6 levels of lofts to purchase rather than rent, 3 levels of parking and commercial space on the street level.
The developers, Doug and Lori Schram, will also be living in one of the units and say there is a big need for people like them wanting to buy rather than rent in downtown Tulsa.
"People are saying 'We are living in 3,000 square feet but only using about 1,200 of it," said Doug Schram. "They are tired of doing the yard and maintaining these things. So, this looks like fun. Let’s move down there and have some fun in the next phase."
We will have much more on the Davenport development coming up tonight at 6.