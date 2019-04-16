During the marathon, there were signs all around Herndon that reminded him of the fallen troops. Two soldiers in army fatigues carried an exhausted runner across the finish line. Two wounded warriors crossed the finish line together, hoisting an American flag in the air. These runners fought through the pain and finished the race no matter their circumstances. Herndon knew he could do the same.

As the crowd cheered for Herndon, he repeated his own chant to himself: "Ballard, Hamer, Juarez. Ballard, Hamer, Juarez." Finally, after pushing through the pain for 3 hours and 40 minutes, Herndon crossed the blue and yellow finish line on his hands and knees.

Officials immediately pulled him into a wheelchair. Herndon was exhausted, but he did it – all in the name of his fallen friends. "The pain that I was going through is nothing compared to the pain that they went through," he said.