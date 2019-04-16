OKLAHOMA CITY - The estate of Amber Hilberling is dropping its lawsuit against the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Hilberling died while serving a prison sentence for pushing her husband to his death from the 25th floor of the University Club Tower in Tulsa.

Her death in prison was ruled a suicide.

Hilberling's family was suing the Department of Corrections, claiming it knew she was suicidal and didn't take steps to protect her.