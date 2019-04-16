Eastern Oklahoma Facing Chance Of Severe Weather Mid-Week
Green Country is facing a threat for severe storms Wednesday night. A strong storm system will be moving in and firing up storms in far western Oklahoma and along a dryline in north central Texas.
The window of time for severe storms in eastern Oklahoma will be from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Low level has been increasing and will continue to do so overnight into Wednesday. Dewpoints will get into the 60s, providing plenty of moisture for storms.
A dry line will be setting up near I-35 by late afternoon. Storms are expected to develop along the dryline across northcentral Texas into southcentral Oklahoma.
Storms will become severe quickly, especially by late afternoon and early evening as the cap weakens. A cap (which inhibits deep convection) will be in place through the afternoon but should weaken or erode by evening, allowing storms to strengthen.
We’ll be watching storms move into southeastern Oklahoma with all modes of severe weather possible. Some supercells will be possible with brief tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
There are two main areas to be watched for severe weather. One across southeastern Oklahoma and the other one for northeastern Oklahoma.
By late afternoon storms will be also be firing along a cold front across southwestern Kansas, northwestern Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. These storms will quickly become severe. Supercells will be possible shortly after initiation with a brief tornado chance and very large hail.
As the front pushes southeast, storms should become more merged in a line with the damaging wind potential increasing as they move into Green Country.
This is going to be a late evening and overnight severe weather event across eastern Oklahoma. It is very important to have a way to be notified of watches and warnings issued for your location. Whether it’s our News On 6 weather app or a weather radio, before you go to bed Wednesday night make sure the sound is loud enough on your device to wake you up.