Oklahoma Mom Takes Plea Deal In Death Of Her 2-Year-Old Son
A woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son has accepted a plea deal, while her boyfriend waits for a trial.
Judith Danker was originally charged with first degree murder, and she faced the death penalty.
But Tuesday, April 16, she took a plea deal.
Danker’s charges have now been amended to enabling or permitting child abuse, and she'll serve 25 years in prison.
In May 2018, Danker and her boyfriend Kristian Tyler Martzall were arrested after 2-year-old Braxton Danker died from prolonged abuse.
The 911 call Danker made to dispatchers the evening Braxton stopped breathing was released.
Danker: “I went outside and I came back in and he wasn’t breathing. I can’t hear his heartbeat.”
911 dispatcher: “Where is your address?”
Danker: “I took off and I am going to Integris.”
In October of 2018, death penalty documents were filed on both Danker and Martzall.
The morning of Tuesday, April 16, 2019, the pre-sentencing investigation was waived when Danker entered a plea deal. But according to court documents, Martzall will still stand trial for first degree murder later this year.
Investigators say the abuse Braxton suffered had been going on for quite some time.
“Numerous, numerous open wounds. Very large open wounds. One possible gangrene had already set in,” former First Assistant District Attorney for Lincoln and Pottawatomie counties, Adam Panter, said.
Alleged witnesses to the abuse reported seeing both Danker and Martzall hitting Braxton repeatedly with a belt in their front yard.
According to court documents, Martzall has denied using corporal punishment in the past to discipline the child.
As for Danker, she reportedly admitted to hitting her toddler with a shoe, plastic spoon and belt.
Martzall's trial has been set for June 2019.