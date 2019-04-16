News
Astronaut, Oklahoma Native Dies At Age 88
Tuesday, April 16th 2019, 5:44 PM CDT
Updated:
Enid-born astronaut Owen K. Garriott has died at the age of 88.
According to his family, Garriott died Monday at his home in Alabama.
He studied at Enid High School and then graduated from OU in 1953.
Buzz Aldrin, former astronaut and second man to walk on the moon, tweeted condolences to the Garriott family and said, "Astronaut Owen K Garriott was a good friend and an incredible astronaut. I have great sadness as I learn of his passing today. Godspeed, Owen."