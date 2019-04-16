News
Sand Springs Police Look For 14-Year-Old Runaway
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl they say ran away from home April 10. They hope the public can help them locate Ocean Nicole Shelton.
Police say the girl, who is 5'6" and 100 pounds, ran away from her mother's house. She was last seen by her father on April 10 at 200 North Wilson. Police say some friends saw her again on April 15 near Ray Brown Park.
Captain Todd Enzbrenner said anyone who has knows where the girl is should call police or the Department of Human Services to avoid potential prosecution. You can call 918-245-8777 if you have any information about Ocean Nicole Shelton.