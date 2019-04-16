Tulsa Children Rescued After Wandering Into Busy Intersection
TULSA, Oklahoma - Good Samaritans rescued two small children found wandering in a busy Tulsa intersection Tuesday, April 16. Police say the little boys wandered about a block from their home into a construction zone at Pine and Harvard.
"The one with the diaper on, he was in the middle of the street. The older boy was kinda over by the cones," said witness Elicia Ramirez.
Police tell us the boys, ages 18 months and 3 years old, were being watched by a babysitter. They say when the babysitter fell asleep, the children wandered outside, across a parking lot and ended up at Pine and Harvard.
Several drivers we spoke to say they couldn't believe it when they saw the kids in the street, nearly getting hit by a car. They worked together to help coax the children out of the road, and they all agree the boys were scared.
"They were both out in the street, and when I saw them I pulled over into the parking lot here. They were really scared and I was trying to get them to come to me, and they wouldn't," Ramirez said.
"They cried for a little bit, then they finally stopped. We gave them toys and some chips out of our car and they kinda calmed down from there," said witness Dionna Young.
Both children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Police went to the home to talk to people there, and Child Crisis Detectives are investigating what happened to determine if any child neglect charges will be filed.