News
NSU-Broken Arrow Hosts Teacher Job Fair
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - While Oklahoma lawmakers decide whether to give teachers another pay raise, many schools districts are working to find new teachers.
Northeastern State University - Broken Arrow held a teacher job fair Tuesday, April 16. More than 50 schools participated.
Most of the school districts are in Oklahoma, but several also came from out-of-state.
"We do hope that they stay here and advocate for our Oklahoma students, but there are a lot of opportunities out there in the education field right now," said Tracy Thompson, Director of Clinical Education.
NSU Broken Arrow hosts a teacher job fair each semester.