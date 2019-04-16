News
Tulsa Teen Faces Second Assault Charge Since Arrest For Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa teenager already charged with murder, rape and assaulting a detention officer is charged again with assault.
Prosecutors say Deonte Green again targeted an officer at the Tulsa county Jail, but details haven't been released. Green was charged with assault in August - that case is still pending.
Green pleaded guilty to killing a Broken Arrow teacher and raping an elderly woman, but he's now trying to withdraw that plea.