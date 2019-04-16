Empty Bowls Fundraiser Helps Feed Hungry Eastern Oklahoma Families
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma hosted an awareness dinner to help feed Green Country families. This is the 23rd year for Empty Bowls.
LeAnne Taylor, 6 in the Morning anchor, emceed the event.
Participants get a simple supper of soup, salad and an empty bowl to remind them that there are far too many empty bowls in our community.
"It's not an elaborate meal - and it's fully designed that way to focus on the fact that many people struggle with not having enough to eat. This is an act of solidarity with them, and it raises funds to try to help that situation," said Eileen Bradshaw of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Empty Bowls is the food bank's largest fundraising event of the year. They say they can distribute about four meals for each dollar raised which will come to about 2.8 million meals for hungry families in eastern Oklahoma.