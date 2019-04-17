Media analysts say there is room for multiple players and the streaming space doesn't yet appear to be too crowded. "The increasing number of streaming services with high-quality, exclusive content away from the legacy multichannel bundle appears to be making it easier and easier to cut the chord. That, in turn, frees up significant wallet share that helps all SVOD services," wrote BTIG research analyst Rich Greenfield.

Netflix also is in talks to purchase the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood to allow its films to more easily compete for Academy Awards, after "Roma" director Alfonso Cuarón won Oscars for best director and best cinematographer. The Netflix-produced film also took home the award for Best Foreign Language Feature. Roma was eligible for Academy Awards because it had a short theatrical release before Oscar voting ended. Wildly popular Bird Box, on the other hand, was released direct-to-Netflix.

Netflix addressed head-on competition from new players like Apple and Disney saying on Tuesday that it is "excited to compete." The company dismissed concerns that competition would hamstring its growth, citing the mass transition to on-demand entertainment that is currently underway.

"We believe we'll all continue to grow as we each invest more in content and improve our service and as consumers continue to migrate away from linear viewing (similar to how US cable networks collectively grew for years as viewing shifted from broadcast networks during the 1980s and 1990s)," the company said.