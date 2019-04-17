Trump 2020 Campaign Says They're 'Unconcerned' About Challenger
The press secretary for President Trump's re-election campaign said Tuesday that they're "unconcerned" about his first Republican challenger in the 2020 race. Kayleigh McEnany, the national press secretary for Mr. Trump's 2020 campaign, told CBSN's "Red & Blue" on Tuesday that they're taking former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld "not seriously at all."
"We are unconcerned," McEnany said. "We're focused on the Democrats."
Weld, who has been mulling a run for months, officially launched his bid Monday for the Republican nomination. Weld appeared on the ballot in 2016, as the Libertarian party's nominee for vice president.
Weld will, undoubtedly, face an uphill fight. McEnany said Mr. Trump isn't even considering a primary debate in any form.
Weld's announcement came shortly after Mr. Trump's re-election campaign announced it raised $30.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. That total far surpasses the haul by any Democrat or Republican in the race so far, and it's equivalent to the amount brought in top Democratic candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, who brought in $18.2 million and $12 million, respectively.
McEnany said most of the campaign contributions are coming from small dollar donors, with nearly 99 percent coming from people who gave $200 or less.
"That is quite striking," McEnany said. "The Republican party hasn't always been known as the party of small donors, but that all changed with President Trump. "
The $30 million is only a part of the president's war chest. Trump-Pence 2020 has more than $40.8 million on hand — a record haul for a presidential re-election campaign this far before the next election, CBS News' Ed O'Keefe reported earlier this week. In addition, the Republican National Committee reported bringing in $45.8 million during the first quarter.