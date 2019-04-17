"He has really brought a type of grassroots energy that we have not seen in the history of this party," McEnany said. "That's fueling our coffers over at the campaign and at the RNC."

While the campaign is "looking to expand the Trump map," according to McEnany, it's wasting no resources targeting reliable Republican voters. This includes those who are 65 years or older. Axios first reported this week the Trump campaign is spending nearly half of its Facebook ad budget targeting this demographic.