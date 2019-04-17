Glenpool Man Arrested, Accused Of Assault
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - A Glenpool man is in jail this morning after police say he assaulted his girlfriend as she sat next to her baby.
Police say the victim is OK but she was nearly three feet from her newborn when the suspect tried to strangle her.
Aaron Massey is now in the Tulsa County Jail.
Massey's girlfriend told police he was being verbally abusive and refused to leave their home at the Rolling Meadows Apartments in Glenpool.
She threatened to call police and that's when they say Massey choked her.
Police say the victim tried to leave several times, but Massey kept her from doing so.
Massey left and went to his mother's house, where he was arrested.
There were red marks on the victim's neck that police say are common with being strangled.
Massey is facing a felony charge for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.