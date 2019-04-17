News
Bill Requires Doctors To Inform Patients Of Abortion Reversal
A bill requiring doctors to inform women about the possibility of reversing an abortion is waiting on Governor Stitt's signature.
The bill requires medication abortion providers to tell women the process can be reversed after they take the first of two pills.
Doctors could face felony charges if they don't let their patients know.
The house approved the bill Tuesday by a vote of 74 to 24.
Governor Stitt's previously stated he'd sign any pro-life bill that makes it to his desk.
If he signs it, Oklahoma would become the eighth state to enact such a law.