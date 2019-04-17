The first area will be across the Arbuckle’s into north central Texas by 7 p.m. into the late evening as the dry line begins moving eastward. The 2nd area will be along the cold front moving across northwestern OK into central OK by the 9 p.m. to midnight hour. Two separate mesoscale storm complexes will be possible with upscale growth into a segment of damaging thunderstorms as it moves eastward. The southern sections could start as supercell storms along the I-35 corridor region from north central Texas into the Arbuckles moving ENE by early evening. This chance is highly conditional, and the CAP could suppress storms from developing. But the latest hi-res data is suggesting storms forming in this area later this evening. These storms, if they do form, would be supercells capable of large hail and damaging winds. Any discrete supercells in this area tonight could produce a tornado even though the chances are still low. The exact timing may still change, but the overall trend has the highest probability for southeastern OK tonight between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.