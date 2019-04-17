News
Tulsa Business Burglarized Twice in 72 hrs, Owner Tries To Catch Burglar
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are looking for the man they say burglarized Accurate Service Company near Admiral and Sheridan.
The owner told police his home warranty business has been burglarized twice in the last 72 hours.
He decided to spend the night here and keep an eye on things.
Police say he woke up to a loud noise and noticed a man breaking into the garage.
They say he confronted the man and, while trying to take him down, the owner says he heard gunshots.
He ran inside while the suspect ran away.
Police say it's frustrating to know the burglar is still out there, but they're thankful no one was hurt.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area, but they say they could not find him.
If you know where the suspect is, call police.