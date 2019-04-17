Tulsa Zoo To Offer 'Zoo Poo' At Plant Sale
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating Earth Day this weekend with a big party for the planet. One of the big events is a plant sale which includes the opportunity to buy some Zoo Poo, the zoo’s very special compost.
Horticulture Curator Jay Ross is very proud of Zoo Poo; he says it’s like magic.
“You feed it to the elephants, it comes out the back end, and we put it in the compost … you put it back in the ground, grow more vegetables, you feed it to the elephants ... yadda, yadda, yadda ... it’s the circle of life,” Ross said.
He says it’s good for everything.
On Saturday from 8 to 3, the zoo is holding a big plant sale, more than a thousand plants are up for sale. Annuals and perennials and lots of plants to attract pollinators.
He recommends checking the zoo website for a complete list.
And don’t forget to get some Zoo Poo.