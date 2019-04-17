News
Grove Woman Accused Of Feeding Her Children Dog Feces
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Delaware County mother is charged with child neglect after investigators say she fed her children dog feces. Mary Moore of Grove is behind bars, charged with two counts of felony child neglect.
Investigators say a tipster said told them the children, ages 3 and 5, were being neglected. The children had recently been hospitalized and were so malnourished they had to be put on nasal feeding tubes, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
The 3-year-old boy weighs 18 pounds, and the 5-year-old girl weighs 26 pounds, Sheriff Harlan Moore said in a news release. He said medical staff wanted to admit the children, but Moore refused.
The children are now in protective custody.