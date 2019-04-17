News
Tulsans 'Rock The Bald' Look To Raise Money For Childhood Cancer
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa volunteers are doing their part to raise money for childhood cancer research. The T-Mobile dealer Wireless Vision near 71st and Garnett partnered with St. Baldrick's to host a head-shaving event Wednesday, April 17 with the goal of raising $5,000.
When we checked in at the start of the event, they already had a promising response.
"We've gotten a huge response - in our stores heading up to the event we raised over $810. We've raised $500 today," said Veronica Burgess of Wireless Visions.
St. Baldrick's says every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer.