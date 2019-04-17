Instead of taking the money from Sandy to pay for the bike, Soaring on Hope wanted that money to go to Charlie’s grandma, Carolyn, to use to buy Charlie a new helmet, bike lock, and accessories. Soaring on Hope made Carolyn promise that she would use some of the money to do something nice for herself. Carolyn said she may use some of the donations to treat herself to an adult movie - something she hasn’t done in years.