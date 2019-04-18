News
Heavy Rains, High Winds Sweep Through Northeastern Oklahoma
Thursday, April 18th 2019, 12:17 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A line of fast-moving thunderstorms caused power outages and some damage in northeastern Oklahoma late Wednesday night. Damaging winds of of 40 to 60 mph - up to an estimated 70 mph - swept through an area northwest the Tulsa metro including Osage, Washington and Nowata Counties.
A tornado warning was briefly in effect for Osage County but was allowed to expire. Osage County Emergency Management and Pawhuska Police report no damage as of around 11:30 p.m.
Interstate 35 near Braman in Kay County had lanes closed after three semi trucks were blown over. Damage has been reported in Shattuck in northwest Oklahoma due to a tornado-warned storm.