Terry Hood co-anchors News On 6 at 6:00 and 10:00 every weeknight along with Craig Day.

Hood joined News On 6 team in 1987 and is an Oklahoman by choice. She was born in Casiqua, Venezuela, and grew up in Colorado. She graduated from a small high school in western Colorado and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Colorado. After a short stint as a newspaper reporter in a Denver suburb, Hood worked for both radio and television stations in Casper, Wyoming.

Hood's writing and reporting have earned a number of awards from professional organizations and associations, including an Emmy award in 2008 for coverage of the December 2007 ice storm.

Hood's concern for children and interest in parenting issues are evident in her community involvement on behalf of News On 6. She volunteers for many different organizations in her spare time and is an avid supporter of The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, helping to raise community awareness and thousands of dollars for the Food for Kids Backpack program.

Hood is also known for her in-depth interviews with many prominent Oklahomans, and those with Oklahoma ties. From Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Ryan Tedder and Kristin Chenoweth to Dr. Tom Coburn, Scott Pelley and General Norman Schwarzkopf, she has told the stories of Oklahomans who have helped shape our world.

