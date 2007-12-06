John Holcomb - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

John Holcomb plays a pivotal role as Sports Director of the News On 6 Sports' team. Holcomb began his career at KOTV in November 1995, and since September 1999, Holcomb has anchored the weeknight sportscasts for The News On 6 at 6 and 10 p.m. He also co-hosts the "Oklahoma Sports Blitz" statewide along with Oklahoma City Sports Director, Dean Blevins, Sunday nights immediately following the local news on both The News On 6 and NEWS 9. During high school football season, Holcomb also anchors "Friday Football Blitz," Tulsa's high school football show.

Holcomb attended Oklahoma Baptist University on a basketball scholarship, graduating with a degree in journalism in May 1988. He worked at radio station KGFF in Shawnee and at the Oklahoma News Network before becoming a news reporter at KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas in 1989. From there, he moved to KSWO-TV in Lawton to work as weekend sports anchor in April 1991. In January 1993, he was named sports director at KFDA-TV in Amarillo, Texas.

Today, Holcomb is entering his 13th season as the radio color analyst for OSU football, and his 11th season as the analyst for OSU men's basketball on the Cowboy Sports Network. He has also done play-by-play work for Cox high school football and basketball broadcasts. Holcomb was named the Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2011 by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Holcomb loves basketball, golf, tennis, and, in his words, "about anything else that requires some coordination without total physical exhaustion." He says, "My wife, Jeanna, and I fell in love with northeastern Oklahoma and the people who live here. It's really a privilege to work in an area of the country where there are such quality people who just happen to be so passionate about sports."

The Holcombs have two daughters, Melody and Maggie, and are members of New Beginnings Church in Bixby.

