LeAnne Taylor

As a member of the News On 6 team and co-host of Six in the Morning, LeAnne’s alarm goes off every weekday morning at 2:40 a.m. so she can get to work and wake you up. A Tulsa native and graduate of Oral Roberts University with a degree in Telecommunications, she has been on-air in Tulsa since 1984.

LeAnne is passionate about fighting breast cancer. As a survivor, she is involved with Susan G. Komen for the Cure. She is past president of the Tulsa Affiliate and current board member and participates in the Race for the Cure each fall. LeAnne was also the recipient of the “You Make A Difference” Award for making her private battle with breast cancer public. Most recently, she was given the “Promise of One” award for her continued efforts with Komen. She is past president of the Tulsa Chapter of the Association of Women in Communications and a graduate of Leadership Tulsa. In June of 2014, LeAnne was named one of the Williams Women of Inspiration. She was also named Honorary Camp Doctor at Camp Bandage, a safety camp for kids. LeAnne’s community work includes the American Cancer Society, Joy in the Cause, Tulsa County 4-H and Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children. She often serves as emcee for a variety of community events.

LeAnne is crazy for doing Shutterfly and loves to play the card game known as Hand and Foot. She and her husband, Andy are members of Asbury United Methodist Church where they are active in the Wesley Community. They love sharing time with their children, Rachel and Nick.

