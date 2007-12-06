LeAnne Taylor

The Broadway touring company of the musical "Something Rotten" has stopped in Tulsa.More >>
In about three weeks, you have the chance to check out a brand new musical, never seen before in Tulsa.More >>
Our Impactful Teacher for January is making a difference in the lives of students at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.More >>
Back on November 1st, Oklahoma passed legislation requiring healthcare providers to give notice to some women who may have an increased risk of breast cancer.More >>
A woman's Amazon account is hacked, enabling a criminal to buy nearly $1,700 worth of merchandise all using her Amazon credit balance.More >>
October is breast cancer awareness month and an eight-year-old Sapulpa girl is doing her part to raise money.More >>
What a difference a year has made for breast cancer survivor Shari Garcia.More >>
Breast cancer is the leading cancer for women in the United States. That diagnosis can turn your world upside down.More >>
This year, nearly 3,000 Oklahoma women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It's overwhelming news to hear, but now, these women have a little extra help thanks to folks who Race for the Cure.More >>
It's estimated nearly 250,000 women and men will hear the diagnosis of breast cancer this year in this country. And while more than 40,000 will die from the disease, early detection is the key. I want you to meet a young woman who tried to ignore the signs, but ultimately is winning the battle as she gets ready to Race For The Cure.More >>
