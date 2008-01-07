Jane's Story

I had a mammography in December, 1992. I found my lump June, 1993. Had a mastectomy in July. The cancer had spread. Eleven of the 21 lymph nodes taken out were affected.
I called my place of work and my church and told them the results. I started feeling the prayers and knew everything would be okay. I have two daughters, and the youngest at that time was 14. Their father had died at a young age so I needed to be around.
I went through three types of chemo and then radiation for five weeks.
I waited until after the five years were up before I had reconstruction surgery.
Jane
