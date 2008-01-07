Allison's Story

My journey was almost exactly like yours! The only difference is that I had eight rounds of chemotherapy instead of four. I found that the exhaustion was the worst part of the chemotherapy (not so much with the radiation). I certainly didn't have to get up at 2:30 in the morning for work...but I could have very easily taken a nap on a hard, cold floor at 2:30 in the afternoon on any given day!
What helped me survive? Family, family, family. I had an entourage of people with me at every doctor's appointment and chemotherapy session. Their support and encouragement made the journey bearable.
In the end, I learned three key things: I am a strong woman, I am lucky to be surrounded by people who love me, and a positive attitude can make all of the difference in the world.
And best of all....four years, one month, and nine days after my diagnosis, I gave birth to a beautiful, healthy, perfect little boy. Can you ask for anything better?
Allison
