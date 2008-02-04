Brenda's Story

My journey with cancer started Febrary 8, 2002. I felt a lump about the size of a quarter. I knew something was not right so I called my doctor. My doctor got me right in, and she told me that she felt I had a monster growing.

My doctor called the breast center. They got me right in and did a mammogram that day. The nurse told me I would need to see a surgeon right away. Not only did I have a lump in the right one, I had one that could not be felt in the left one also. I had a needle biopsy on the right breast and it came back that I had cancer. I had to do an outpatient procedure on the left one it came back cancer free, praise God.

On March 8, 2002, I had a radical mastectomy with only one lymph node involved. It was not estrogen fed. I started my chemo four weeks later. I had to have four rounds of chemo. Sick I was for about three days, but with God's grace He got me through: every need was met and everything went very well.

I want to give God all the glory for my healing. I want to give my husband, my family, my friends, and my church family, a great big thank you for all the help they gave me during this year and all the prayers that went up. I felt every one of them. You know, for my husband's part even though I was the one that had the cancer, he hurt just as bad because he felt so helpless. I tell him all the time that he was my number one supporter. He stood beside me all the way and still does.

I can remember the day they took the bandages away. I was smiling and the nurse told me that usually that is when it hits you the hardest. I said to her, "I have my life. I am so thankful for that." She just smiled and she said, "You are right.

You know, through this whole journey, God just put me the hands of Godly people and I thank him for that. Every need was met. Praise God. Six years cancer free this March!

Brenda