Darren Stephens - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Darren Stephens

Storm Tracker Darren Stephens Storm Tracker Darren Stephens

Darren Stephens’ passion for severe weather started at a young age. Growing up in Moore presented him with many opportunities to fulfill his hobby. His parents would practically have to drag him inside when there was severe weather. During his teen years his family moved to the Tulsa area where he graduated from Haskell High School alongside his future wife. He then went on to get a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Northeastern State University. 

Darren had some close calls with tornadoes growing up, one being a tornado that struck his elementary school in 1974 during a major outbreak. On May 3, 1999, Darren experienced the gut-wrenching feeling of being in Tulsa watching his hometown of Moore be obliterated by a tornado.

Follow Darren on Facebook

Darren’s love for severe weather, mixed with his passion for keeping people safe, urged him to pursue a career as a storm tracker. In 2004, he officially joined the News On 6 WARN team. He has been at the forefront when it comes to technology, helping equip News On 6 tracker vehicles with the latest technology. 

Darren and his wife, Pam, have two children. He is so thankful for the opportunity to work for the best weather team in the country and be able to keep families safe.

  • WARN UnitsNews On 6 Storm TrackersMore>>

  • Dal Archer

    Dal Archer

    Dal Archer has been chasing storms for 15 years and has been a member of the News On 6 WARN team for 8 years. During his time tracking, Dal has reported on winter weather and the extreme spring storms that trek across the Sooner State.

    More >>

    Dal Archer has been chasing storms for 15 years and has been a member of the News On 6 WARN team for 8 years. During his time tracking, Dal has reported on winter weather and the extreme spring storms that trek across the Sooner State.

    More >>

  • Von Castor

    Von Castor

    Von Castor has been tracking storms for News on 6 dating back to the Jim Giles era.  He joined KOTV in 2003 and has witnessed some of the most extreme weather imaginable.

    More >>

    Von Castor has been tracking storms for News on 6 dating back to the Jim Giles era.  He joined KOTV in 2003 and has witnessed some of the most extreme weather imaginable.

    More >>

  • JD McManus

    JD McManus

    JD McManus has had a passion for extreme weather his whole life. His love for weather includes all forms of weather, not just severe weather. But JD says, after seeing his first tornado, “he was hooked”.

    More >>

    JD McManus has had a passion for extreme weather his whole life. His love for weather includes all forms of weather, not just severe weather. But JD says, after seeing his first tornado, “he was hooked”.

    More >>
    •   

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on Newson6.com

  • Contact Us

    Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.

  • Facebook

    Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.

  • Twitter

    Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!

  • Live Traffic

    Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.