Dal Archer has been chasing storms for 15 years and has been a member of the News On 6 WARN team for 8 years. During his time tracking, Dal has reported on winter weather and the extreme spring storms that trek across the Sooner State.More >>
Dal Archer has been chasing storms for 15 years and has been a member of the News On 6 WARN team for 8 years. During his time tracking, Dal has reported on winter weather and the extreme spring storms that trek across the Sooner State.More >>
Von Castor has been tracking storms for News on 6 dating back to the Jim Giles era. He joined KOTV in 2003 and has witnessed some of the most extreme weather imaginable.More >>
Von Castor has been tracking storms for News on 6 dating back to the Jim Giles era. He joined KOTV in 2003 and has witnessed some of the most extreme weather imaginable.More >>
JD McManus has had a passion for extreme weather his whole life. His love for weather includes all forms of weather, not just severe weather. But JD says, after seeing his first tornado, “he was hooked”.More >>
JD McManus has had a passion for extreme weather his whole life. His love for weather includes all forms of weather, not just severe weather. But JD says, after seeing his first tornado, “he was hooked”.More >>
Ron Morton has been fascinated with storms and tornados since witnessing his first tornado in May of 1982. Too young to drive, he made his father follow it.More >>
Ron Morton has been fascinated with storms and tornados since witnessing his first tornado in May of 1982. Too young to drive, he made his father follow it.More >>
Wendell Neal has had a life-long fascination with weather since riding out the storm in the basement of his childhood home during the Super Outbreak of 1974.More >>
Wendell Neal has had a life-long fascination with weather since riding out the storm in the basement of his childhood home during the Super Outbreak of 1974.More >>
Darren Stephens’ passion for severe weather started at a young age. Growing up in Moore presented him with many opportunities to fulfill his hobby.More >>
Darren Stephens’ passion for severe weather started at a young age. Growing up in Moore presented him with many opportunities to fulfill his hobby.More >>
Pascal van Schijndel, a Dutch native, came to America in November of 1999 where he saw his very first supercell thunderstorm roll through his little town of Caney, Kansas.More >>
Pascal van Schijndel, a Dutch native, came to America in November of 1999 where he saw his very first supercell thunderstorm roll through his little town of Caney, Kansas.More >>
Brandon is an Oklahoma native born and raised in Tulsa. He attributes his love of weather to his father and Travis Meyer, as well as the wicked weather road show camps that came to his school at a young age.More >>
Brandon is an Oklahoma native born and raised in Tulsa. He attributes his love of weather to his father and Travis Meyer, as well as the wicked weather road show camps that came to his school at a young age.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News On 6 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News On 6 fans "Like" us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NewsOn6 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.