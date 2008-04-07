Darren Stephens’ passion for severe weather started at a young age. Growing up in Moore presented him with many opportunities to fulfill his hobby. His parents would practically have to drag him inside when there was severe weather. During his teen years his family moved to the Tulsa area where he graduated from Haskell High School alongside his future wife. He then went on to get a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Northeastern State University.

Darren had some close calls with tornadoes growing up, one being a tornado that struck his elementary school in 1974 during a major outbreak. On May 3, 1999, Darren experienced the gut-wrenching feeling of being in Tulsa watching his hometown of Moore be obliterated by a tornado.

Darren’s love for severe weather, mixed with his passion for keeping people safe, urged him to pursue a career as a storm tracker. In 2004, he officially joined the News On 6 WARN team. He has been at the forefront when it comes to technology, helping equip News On 6 tracker vehicles with the latest technology.

Darren and his wife, Pam, have two children. He is so thankful for the opportunity to work for the best weather team in the country and be able to keep families safe.