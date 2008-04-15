Ashley's Story

LeAnne, this is my story:

My mother-in-law was diagnosed a year and a half ago with breast cancer. She has overcome a few surgeries, chemo, losing her hair, and being wrongfully laid off from her job because of it. She was warned when she was diagnosed that she might be discriminated against at work, but the reality soon hit when they wouldn't request prayer for her, but rather another employee's sick cat.

Unfortunately, to add fuel to the fire, I was pregnant at the time and my baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect and died 36 hours after he was born. Life was tough, but we are still here.

Jonell, my mother-in-law is well, her hair is coming back and she's working again. She's a great grandmother to my children. God love her for that. She hardly ever complains, but I know there are days when she doesn't want to get out of bed. She's an inspiration, she's tough, and she survived.

Thanks,

Ashley