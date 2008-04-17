Sue's Story

LeAnne, this is my story:

I was diagnosed with DCIS breast cancer in November, 2006. My cancer was detected by a routine mammogram. I am very fortunate, because it was small and was in the early stages. It could not be felt, so I would not have been able to find it myself.

I had many choices to make for my treatment, and I have a history of breast cancer in my family. I chose to have a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction. This was not an easy choice, but after talking to many doctors and others in the health profession, I had a peace about it; and I knew this was the right choice for me.

I had surgery on January 11, and came home the day of the ICE storm of 2007, the next day we lost power at our house for 13 days! The week after my surgery I was rushed to the hospital due to carbon monoxide poisoning! What an adventure! I had my second surgery (for reconstruction) in June, I have had a minor complication with the reconstruction and I have one more surgery to go.

I am doing great, and I am CANCER FREE! This new chapter in my life has really been a blessing - not one I would have chosen - but a blessing nevertheless!

I made it through my surgery, the ice storm, carbon monoxide poisoning, and everything else because of God and the many wonderful friends he has given me. I am also very thankful for my husband, Russ; he is a great nurse and my best friend! My family and friends have been wonderful and supportive and I don't know what I would do without them!

Sue