Roberta's Story

LeAnne, this is my story:

In December of 1999, the diagnosis of breast cancer came like an unwanted guest into my life. As the daughter of a breast cancer victim, I realized my risk was high, and I quickly learned that "early detection is the best prevention!"

I was fortunate to have detected the cancer through a routine mammogram, and a lumpectomy, four chemotherapy treatments, and 37 radiation treatments started me down the road to recovery.

Now, eight years later, I can say that "life is worth the battle!"

Even though I am now 58 years old, I will graduate Monday from the University of Oklahoma, with a Master of Science in Nursing Administration, achieving a life-long goal! My "straight A's" prove that it is possible to recover from 'chemo brain' and move on in life! God has given strength, joy, and wonderful pleasures during these 8 years, and life is even more precious.

Roberta