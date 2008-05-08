Roberta's Story

LeAnne, this is my story:
In December of 1999, the diagnosis of breast cancer came like an unwanted guest into my life. As the daughter of a breast cancer victim, I realized my risk was high, and I quickly learned that "early detection is the best prevention!"
I was fortunate to have detected the cancer through a routine mammogram, and a lumpectomy, four chemotherapy treatments, and 37 radiation treatments started me down the road to recovery.
Now, eight years later, I can say that "life is worth the battle!"
Even though I am now 58 years old, I will graduate Monday from the University of Oklahoma, with a Master of Science in Nursing Administration, achieving a life-long goal! My "straight A's" prove that it is possible to recover from 'chemo brain' and move on in life! God has given strength, joy, and wonderful pleasures during these 8 years, and life is even more precious.
Roberta
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.