Carol's Story

My story began in March 2008 in my Aunt's bedroom where I discovered the lump in my breast. This would have been no big deal except she was in the hospital dying because of complications from breast cancer. My aunt is the only other person in my family to have cancer.

On May 20th the lump was removed, and now I start chemo. I'm a single mom, and I want to tell you what an inspiration my 16-year- old daughter has been. I have older children and they have been wonderful, but my Tricia has taken on responsibility way beyond her 16 years. She had a job when I found out I had cancer. She was saving for a car. She not only started working more hours at that job but took on another full time job. She has used her money to pay bills, buy groceries and put gas in the car to get me to appointments.

She has been an angel sent from God. She was an angel sent from God. When I got pregnant with her my tubes had been tied for 12 years. There are 14 years between my babies. Tricia is employed at The Rib Crib in Sapulpa is an active advocate for "Save the Ta-Tas."