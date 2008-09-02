Rhonda's Story, A DCIS Survivor

Hi LeAnne,
I have to mention, I watch you every morning, and you're my inspiration. I am a 16-month breast cancer survivor. Thankfully I didn't have to take chemo or radiation. We didn't even know I had it, they found it during a breast reduction. That was March 2007.
I have had many battles to fight for my life due to MRSA. Every time we try to expand the tissue, I get MRSA. So I have yet to be reconstructed. The last bout with MRSA I had septic shock, it was in my blood, and I almost died. I go see a new plastic surgeon on Sept. 2nd. and I am praying that she can and will help me.
I also became addicted to the Lortabs and Xanax, I was hospitalized for that, for one day, went home and a week later I overdosed and almost died. After all that drama, I fell down the basement stairs and hurt my back and had to have back surgery this past March. Just five weeks ago, I had gallbladder surgery.
So, that's my story. It's hard; I can't cry. I do go to counseling/psychiatrist. I just want it all to go away and make me "normal" again. I have a very ugly chest, I do not like myself and honestly the only thing I'm living for is my kids. Without them, I would leave this world.
Rhonda
DCIS Breast Cancer Survivor
