Joyce Tells Her Mother's Story

Hello LeAnne,

It has been 25 years ago this July that Mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and had her right breast removed and several lymph glands on that same side. She had treatments every week for a whole year. I am proud to say that after 25 years she is doing good. She now has a heart problem but at 72 years old she is a trooper.

My Mother does not give up. Yes, she gets around slower but still insists on working cleaning houses. I love my mother very much and thank God for every year she is here with us.

I also have something fun to share with you. Several years ago I and several Girl Scouts and their mothers was on a sky trip to Colorado. You were the funniest and cutest thing with our girls. I remember taking a picture with you and all of us, but for the life of me I cannot find it.

This was a few years ago, I think before you were married. I just wonder if the little girls remember you like I do. Thanks for being your fun self.

Joyce