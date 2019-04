According to police, officers found a 55-year-old man lying in the westbound lanes of E 31st St. Friday night around 10 pm. Police say the driver had left the scene but called to confess she had struck the man. Police say the driver did not appear to break any traffic laws and the man had been attempting to cross the road in an area without a marked crosswalk. The driver, Imelda Dionicio, was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly accident.