The Keystone Dam is currently releasing 72,000 cubic feet per second of water into the Arkansas river, which is like 72,000 basketballs moving into the river. This is to help balance out the 120,000 cubic feet per second of water flowing into Keystone Lake causing campgrounds to flood. The Army Corps of Engineers is being proactive. They are using a sand bag machine from the Kansas City District Corps of Engineers which can put out 10 bags a minute.