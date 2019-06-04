Video 

Keystone Dam Release Returning To Normal Levels

The Arkansas River is slowly returning to its normal levels as Keystone Dam releases less water. The Army Corps of Engineers is currently releasing about 70,000 cubic feet of water per second.

Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News On 6
303 N Boston Ave
Tulsa, OK 74103
918-732-6000

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance