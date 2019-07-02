Video 

Tulsa Zoo To Donate Half Of 4th Of July Ticket Sales To Flood Victims

The zoo says half of all ticket sales on the Fourth of July will go to the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma. The Tulsa Area United Way and Tulsa Community Foundation created the fund.

