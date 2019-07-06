Video 

Oklahoma Flooding Forces Mannford's Jellystone To Shutdown Early

Flood waters are still impacting some Green Country businesses causing some to close. Jellystone Camping Grounds and Swim Park is closing two months early because of high water levels at Keystone lake. 

