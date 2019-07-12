Video 

Russell Westbrook Traded To Houston Rockets; Chris Paul Headed To OKC

According to ESPN,  the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. 

