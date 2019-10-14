Video 

Sendoff Ceremony Held For Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers Deploying To Iraq, Kuwait

A ceremony was held Sunday morning for the entire 834th Aviation Support Battalion for their nearly yearlong deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
